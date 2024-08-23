Teen drowns in Lake Michigan

A 16-year-old boy drown in Lake Michigan.

Chicago police said the teen was last seen in the water shortly before 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Beach on the 3100 block of East 77th Street.

Police said he went under water and did not resurface.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Yoni Montes Santos, address unknown.

Chicago Fire Department divers searched for the victim Sunday with negative results and halted the search due to inclement weather.

His body was discovered at the beach shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.