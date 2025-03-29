Teen fatally shot on West Side

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night on Chicago’s West Side.

The boy was on a sidewalk on the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in the city’s Little Village neighborhood at 5:10 p.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled up alongside him.’

An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and shot at the victim, striking him multiple times in the body.

The teen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police detectives are investigating.