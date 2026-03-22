Teen killed in hit-and-run

A 15-year-old girl was killed Saturday evening in a hit-and-run accident on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago police responded to a call of a person lying in the street shortly before 8:35 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of East 77th Street in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive female.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was riding a motor scooter when she was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Major Accident Division detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Violet Harris, 15, address unknown.