Teen killed in West Side shooting

A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday, June 14 when shot on Chicago’s West Side.

Shortly before 8:20 p.m. Friday, the teen was standing on a sidewalk on the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood when a male fired shots.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy later died at Stroger.

No one was in custody as of press time.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the youth’s name as of press time.