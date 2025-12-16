Teen killed, man injured in South Side shooting

A teen was killed and a man injured Monday night in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8:15 p.m. Monday on the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue in the city’s Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Upon arrival, Chicago police observed an unresponsive male lying in the street. Officers also observed a second male who had sustained a gunshot wound nearby.

The unresponsive victim, a 17-year-old boy, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back as well and was transported to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the incident.