Teen killed, officer hurt in West Side struggle

A teen died after being shot in a struggle Thursday night with Chicago police on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police tactical officers assigned to the 25th (Grand Central) District were on patrol when they attempted to conduct an investigatory stop on a male suspect in the alley of the 4300 block of West North Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

As officers approached, police said, the suspect fled on foot into a back yard. While attempting to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued, at which point the suspect’s weapon discharged striking an officer, according to police.

An officer fired and struck the suspect.

The injured officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital. The officer was listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the individual as Nathaniel Fejerang, 19, a resident of the 4300 block of West North Avenue.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is probing the circumstances of the incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified and the investigation is ongoing.