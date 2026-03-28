Teen killed on Northwest Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed this morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Shortly before 12:50 a.m. today, Chicago officers responded to a call of an unresponsive male lying on the 6700 block of West Grand Avenue in the city’s Monteclare neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, a 17-year-old boy, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Jair Salinas.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident.