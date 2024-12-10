Teens charged in Chicago carjacking

Two teens have been charged in connection with a carjacking on Chicago’s Near North Side.

David Brantley, 18, a resident of the 3300 block of South Holmes in Hazel Crest, and Tayvon Andrews, 18, a resident of the 8400 block of South Manistee Avenue in Chicago, were both charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking armed with a firearm and receiving/possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Brantley was also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing.

Both teens were scheduled for a detention hearing today. Results of that hearing were not available as of press time.

Police said the teens were arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the first block of West 87th Street. They were identified as the offenders, who, an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man on the 800 block of West Blackhawk Street in the Goose Island neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said the offenders were quickly located, placed into custody and subsequently charged.