Teens charged in Chicago crimes

Teens charged in Chicago crimesBy Kevin Beese Staff Writer — September 17, 2023
Teens have been charged in several Chicago crimes, including a murder, vehicle hijackings and armed robberies.
In the recent Chicago arrests involving juveniles:
- A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a homicide in the city’s Austin neighborhood. He was charged with first-degree murder. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen on Sept. 5. He was identified as the offender who on May 17 caused great bodily harm resulting in the death of a 65-year-old man on the 4100 block of West West End Avenue (11thPolice District)
- Two female teens were arrested in connection with a carjacking in the city’s Armour Square neighborhood. Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Task Force members arrested a 15-year-old girl on Thursday, Sept. 14 on the 1100 block of South Hamilton. Each was charged with two felonies: aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years of age. The girls were identified as the offenders who, at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 5, battered and forcefully took a vehicle from a 62-year-old man on the 200 block of West 22ndPlace (9th Police District), according to police.
- A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after being arrested shortly before 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 on the 2100 block of East 87th He appeared in Cook County Juvenile Court on Friday, Sept. 15. He was identified as the offender who, earlier that morning, allegedly took property at gunpoint from a 14-year-old boy on the 1900 block of East 87thStreet in the city’s Stoney Island Park neighborhood (4th Police District).
- Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with a carjacking in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood. They were both charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery. They were arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 on the 11300 and 11400 blocks of South Calumet Avenue. They were identified as the offenders who, less than 20 minutes earlier, took a vehicle and other personal property at gunpoint from a 28-year-old man on the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue (5thPolice District), according to police.
- A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the battery of a transit worker in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee. She was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 on the 6600 block of South State Street. The girl was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, got on a CTA bus and engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated to the girl allegedly throwing food at a 60-year-old male transit worker.
- A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a vehicle hijacking in the city’s Lakeview East neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking of a handicapped individual. There was also a warrant for his arrest. Chicago police arrested the teen shortly before 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 on the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue. He was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 62-year-old man on the 2800 block of North Clark Street, according to police.
- A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the city’s North Center neighborhood. Chicago police arrested the teen Sept. 7 on the 4900 block of West Adams Street. He was identified as one of the offenders who, shortly before 2:30 a.m. May 3, allegedly took property at gunpoint from a 46-year-old woman on the 2100 block of West Irving Park Road (19thPolice District).
- Two 15-year-old boys and two 15-year-old girls were arrested in connection with a carjacking in the city’s Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. They were all charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. One of the boys was also charged with possession of a controlled substance; and one of the girls was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 years of age. Police arrested the teens at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 6600 block of South Justine Street. They were identifed as the offenders who, moments earlier, allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man on the 2400 block of East 97thStreet (4th Police District).
- Two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with armed roberies at businesses in the city’s Belmont Gardens and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods. They were both charged with two counts of armed robbery. One of the boys was also charged with aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle. The teens were arrested at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 5200 block of West Diversey Avenue. They were identified as the offenders who, on Aug. 16, walked into a business on the 4000 block of West Divesey and took property while displaying a firearm, according to police. The two also are charged in connection with the armed robbery of a retail establishment that occurred Sept. 3 on the 5100 block of West Diversey (25thPolice District).