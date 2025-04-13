Teens charged in Northwest Side robberies

Two teens have been charged in connection with multiple armed robberies on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were each charged with three counts of robbery armed with a firearm and one count of attempted robbery armed with a firearm in connection with four incidents in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Members of the Citywide Robbery Task Force arrested the teens at 10:15 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. Police said they were identified as the offenders who less than 20 minutes earlier took property by gunpoint from two 23-year-old men and a 35-year-old man, and also attempted to rob a 27-year-old man, all on the 2700 block of North Albany Avenue.

Due to the swift action of officers, police said, the suspects were placed into custody and charged accordingly.