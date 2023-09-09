Teens killed in Chicago shootings

Two teens were killed in separate Chicago shootings during the Labor Day weekend.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 on the 2900 block of West Walnut Street in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Tyler Westmoreland, a resident of the 200 block of North Albany Avenue in Chicago.

Police said the teen was struck multiple times in the body by gunfire. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

In the other shooting of a teen, Chicago police responded to South Shore Hospital, where a 15-year-old was dropped off by an unknown driver at 7:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

The 15-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the hospital.

His identity had not been released as of press time.

In other recent Chicago deaths: