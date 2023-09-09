Teens killed in Chicago shootings

Teens killed in Chicago shootingsSeptember 8, 2023
Two teens were killed in separate Chicago shootings during the Labor Day weekend.
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 on the 2900 block of West Walnut Street in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Tyler Westmoreland, a resident of the 200 block of North Albany Avenue in Chicago.
Police said the teen was struck multiple times in the body by gunfire. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
In the other shooting of a teen, Chicago police responded to South Shore Hospital, where a 15-year-old was dropped off by an unknown driver at 7:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
The 15-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the hospital.
His identity had not been released as of press time.
In other recent Chicago deaths:
- A 26-year-old man was fatally shot shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 on the first block of West 107th Street in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. The victim was outside when an offender opened fire, with the victim returning fire. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was being taken to a hospital by unknown individuals when they crashed on the 5900 block of South Wentworth. From there, the victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported in the incident. The 26-year-old’s identity had not been released as of press time.
- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 on the 5200 block of West 64th Place in the city’s Clearing neighborhood. The man was dropped at a Chicago firehouse with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. The witness did not provide any information and drove away, police said. The victim died at the hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Misael Sanchez, a resident of the 5200 block of W. 63rd
- A woman in her late 40s died while walking along the CTA tracks on the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Police said the woman was walking on the CTA train tracks and contacted the third rail. Police said the woman was unconscious when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death was from electrocution from contacting the third rail. Her death was ruled a suicide.