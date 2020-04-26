Ten killed in Chicago shootings

Ten people have been killed in Chicago shootings since April 18.

A 36-year-old man was killed Thursday on the city’s Far South Side.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 13200 block of South Rhodes at 4:53 p.m. Thursday and found the man in the street with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 21

A 27-year-old man sustained several gunshot wounds to the head at 10:33 p.m. April 21 in the 10600 block of South Calhoun. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He died early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and discovered the victim shot in the alley.

Also April 21, a 29-year-old was killed in a shooting at 11:49 a.m. April 21 in the 5800 block of West Iowa. Chicago police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area. At the scene, they discovered two victims had been shot. The 29-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the left hand and groin area. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

April 20

Three people died in shootings April 20.

A man in his early 20s was found unresponsive at 6:01 p.m. April 20 in a back yard in the 12000 block of South Parnell. Chicago officers discovered the man who had been shot in the dead. Chicago paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was found shot multiple times at 6:02 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lexington. The victim sustained multiple gunshots throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. He died at Mount Sinai a short time later.

A 28-year-old woman died after being shot at 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Bishop. She was one of three people riding in a vehicle when they heard shots before realizing they all suffered gunshot wounds. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the armpit and shoulder. She was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition. She died later Monday evening. Two other people in the car, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were both also taken to University of Chicago Hospital. The 30-year-old had a gunshot wound to the shoulder; and the 27-year-old had gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder. Both were listed in fair condition. The victims said they did not see the offender or know where the shot came from when they heard the shots. They continued driving until stopping in the 1500 block of West 47th Street where Chicago Fire Department personnel responded.

April 19

Three people were killed in separate shootings April 19 in Chicago.

A 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained after he was shot at 8:31 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Van Buren. He was walking on the sidewalk with a 17-year-old boy when shots were fired. The 19-year-old was initially listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He died later Sunday evening. The 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 20-year-old woman was killed at 4:23 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Blackstone when a dark-colored, four-door vehicle began firing shots toward a Ford in which the woman was sitting. The woman was struck once in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a 39-year-old man dead at 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Gunnison Street when they went to his residence on a well-being check. The man was unresponsive within the residence, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

April 18

A 22-year-old man was killed April 18 in a drug-related shooting.

Police said two Hispanic men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5700 block of South May at 11:56 p.m. April 18 when a black man approached on foot and fired shots into the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man inside the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds to the side and ran to nearby alley. He was later transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds to the right and left shoulder areas. He was also taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings as of Thursday evening.

Chicago detectives are investigating the incidents.

