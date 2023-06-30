The circus came to town in Cook and Lake counties

The blue and white circus big top found a temporary home in Chicagoland during May and June in the parking lots of Gurnee Mills in Gurnee and in Schaumburg at Woodfield Mall.

“I’m very excited and listen, this is the first circus I’ve ever been to in my life,” said Ricardo Spann of Hoffman Estates, who came to the circus with family to the Schaumburg location on June 9.

Spann’s grandson Austin Pal of Palatine was hoping to see, “like, big muscle” on a muscleman.

Pal would for sure see the impressive strength of Hasan Ansari from India who would master a tall pole, doing tricks to demonstrate athleticism and acrobatic form vertically and horizontally.

World class circus talent also included a record-breaking unicyclist who rode a 15-wheel mega unicycle.

Two performers with an international following included Semen Shuster as Housch-ma-Housch, and Pavel Valla who was raised in a Czech Republic family of unicyclists and is passing down the tradition to children in the family.

Valla is the fifth generation of unicyclists and said the circus offers, “a wonderful show for all ages.”

Housch-ma-Housch’s performance art incorporates theater, cabaret, magic, comedy and burlesque. Shuster was born in Ukraine and resides in Berlin, Germany when not touring with the circus.

Semen Shuster believes in everyone’s inner child, saying circus performers have a purpose to help instill and encourage that.

“This is our task,” Shuster said.

Circo Hermanos Vazquez was founded in 1969 in Mexico City, bringing the tour to the United States in 1993.

Circus Vazquez is operated by five Vazquez brothers who are the third generation as managers of the largest family owned circus in the United States. The show was presented in Spanish and is offered in English to United States audiences.

The big top tent is climate controlled with heating and air conditioning, depending on weather needs. A live band plays to the prompts of a wow factor light show.

The all-human cast during the nearly two-hour show features talent from Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Mongolia, Ukraine, India and the United States. No animals are incorporated in the show at Circus Vazquez.

Circus Vazquez spokesperson and concessions manager Luva Vazquez is a fourth generation Vazquez circus family member.

“I think the circus, it’s magical and it’s something that we are so happy to be sharing in every town that we visit to bring joy to all the people,” Luva Vazquez said.

The circus is based in Donna, Texas and travels the rest of the summer through August to Knoxville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; and Woodbridge, Virginia.

Juan and Monica Nunez of Wheaton brought their children Chris, 16, a rising high school junior, Milan, 4, and Mia, 2.

The Nunez family has been to Circus Vazquez before except for Mia.

“This is her first time actually,” Monica Nunez said about Mia.

“I’m excited to see the tricks,” said Mia’s brother Milan.

Sofia Kalieieva from Ukraine had just walked into the big top with her family and dropped her sunglasses down past her eyes to see the kaleidoscope sights to behold past the entrance.

“I’m happy,” Sofia said with excitement in the company of her family.

If you are traveling this summer and happen to be in town when Circus Vazquez visits the states of Tennessee, Georgia or Virginia, for discounted tickets, visit https://www.circusvazquez.com.