Theatre of Western Springs announces 91st season

The Theatre of Western Springs announced its lineup of plays for the 2019-20 season. Celebrating 91 continuous years of operation, TWS features the very best in local talent to perform a roster of amazing plays.

“TWS audiences are going to have a blast this season.” said Eddie Sugarman, TWS Executive Artistic Director. “A collection of newly released Agatha Christie mysteries; the Pulizer Prize-winning drama “How I Learned to Drive,” and the sweeping American classic “The Great Gatsby” are just a few of the shows we’re taking on this season.”

The five Mainstage plays include:

Agatha Christie’s “Murder in the Studio,” 5-15, 2019. Directed by Jay Fontanetta — Three thrilling and chilling tales from the “Mistress of Mystery” herself. Ghosts, revenge, and a Hercule Poirot story presented with amazing live sound effects.

5-15, 2019. Directed by Jay Fontanetta — Three thrilling and chilling tales from the “Mistress of Mystery” herself. Ghosts, revenge, and a Hercule Poirot story presented with amazing live sound effects. “Accomplice” by Rupert Holmes, Oct. 17-27, 2019. Directed by TWS Artist-in-Residence Greg Kolack — A wife and her lover plan to murder her stuffy husband … and that’s really all we can tell you! Except that you will gasp and guffaw at the twists and turns in this rollercoaster ride of a thriller.

by Rupert Holmes, Oct. 17-27, 2019. Directed by TWS Artist-in-Residence Greg Kolack — A wife and her lover plan to murder her stuffy husband … and that’s really all we can tell you! Except that you will gasp and guffaw at the twists and turns in this rollercoaster ride of a thriller. “The Nerd” by Larry Shue Jan. 16-26, 2020. Directed by Kevin Theis — Get ready to laugh yourself silly when a nice guy from Terra Haute hosts the Houseguest from Hell.

by Larry Shue Jan. 16-26, 2020. Directed by Kevin Theis — Get ready to laugh yourself silly when a nice guy from Terra Haute hosts the Houseguest from Hell. “The Great Gatsby” book by F. Scott Fitzgerald, written for the stage by Simon Levy

book by F. Scott Fitzgerald, written for the stage by Simon Levy 27-March 8, 2020. Directed by TWS Artist-in-Residence Greg Kolack — In this gorgeous stage adaptation of Fitzgerald’s great American novel, Jay Gatsby’s love for Daisy Buchanan explodes against the gilded backdrop of the Jazz Age.

“Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot,” May 28-June 7, 2020. Directed by Bill Pullinsi — In this side-splitting comedy, Broadway star William Gillette assumes the persona of his beloved Sherlock Holmes to track down a killer in his very own castle.

May 28-June 7, 2020. Directed by Bill Pullinsi — In this side-splitting comedy, Broadway star William Gillette assumes the persona of his beloved Sherlock Holmes to track down a killer in his very own castle. Located in the theatre’s intimate, 117-seat Cattell Theatre, the Forum series presents two plays each season, each providing audiences a more challenging theatre experience:

“How I Learned to Drive” by Paula Vogel Sept. 26-Oct. Directed by Angelee Johns — Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this memory play is the story of a survivor of pedophilia navigating the complexities of her relationships with her family. This play has mature language and themes

by Paula Vogel Sept. 26-Oct. Directed by Angelee Johns — Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this memory play is the story of a survivor of pedophilia navigating the complexities of her relationships with her family. This play has mature language and themes “On Clover Road” by Steven Dietz Feb. 6-16, 2020. Directed by Michael Menendian — A desperate mother hires a private investigator to find her runaway daughter in this harrowing, edge-of-your-seat thriller. This play has mature language and themes

TWS offers flexible subscription packages, hearing assistance technology, and free parking. Audience talk back discussions follow Friday performances.

To subscribe, call the TWS box office at 708-246-3380 or visit the website at: www.theatrewesternsprings.com/