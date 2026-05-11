Thousands fight to keep football team in Illinois

For more than a century, the Chicago Bears have been the pride and joy of Illinois – and Illinois residents want to keep it that way.

“Bear fans have been true to the team through thick and thin,” said former Gov. Pat Quinn, who has created a website for fans to voice their opinion about the team’s potential move to Indiana. “We needed a way for fans to tell the owners to stay in Illinois, that taking off to be the Hammond Hoosiers is not acceptable.”

Quinn said that as of Sunday evening, the online petition at BearDownforIllinois.com had garnered thousands of signatures.

He noted that George Halas founded the team in Decatur and later moved it to Chicago, serving as a player, coach and owner.

“For over a century in Illinois, the fans have been loyal to this team,” Quinn noted. “We expect the owners to be loyal too.”

The former governor noted that repeatedly in the fourth quarter, the Bears have relied on fans to be their 12th man on the field.

“You can’t let that loyalty down. The owners have to recognize that,” Quinn said. “There is an Illinois connection that has to go on. ‘Illinois’ is in the team song.”

The “Bear Down” song on the petition drive site to keep the team in Illinois has everyone from Chicago firefighters to the late legendary actor, Chicago native and Bears Superfan George Wendt singing.

“Thousands of people sing that song at games. That says something about the loyalty and community they have,” Quinn said. “You just can’t throw that away.”

He noted that Indiana Gov. Mike Braun came across as an undertaker on a Chicago radio station, telling Chicago area residents to be prepared for misery.

“We will be spared the misery,” Quinn said. “They are trying to steal our team, and that’s just not right.”

He said by organizing and banding together, “fans are speaking in a language that hopefully the owners get.”

Quinn said the Bears already own the former site of Arlington Park racetrack and can do much with that space.

“Don’t turn your back on your home state and the home fans,” he said. “They could stay at Soldier Field or go to Arlington Heights; or go to a small site next to the largest oil refinery in the area. It doesn’t make sense.

“Their goal can’t just be the almighty dollar. There is a connection and loyalty in Illinois.”

He said part of what the Bears want to do is create a commercial district with offices, restaurants and retail space.

“That is a lot easier to do in Arlington Heights than next to an oil refinery,” Quinn said. “Illinois is a better place for them to be. Don’t break the faith with the fans. Some businesses found that out and things didn’t end well for them.”

Quinn said the Bears are trying to leverage Indiana’s interest in stealing the team into the best deal possible to keep them in Illinois.

The former governor said Illinois lawmakers can’t build a stadium for the Bears on the taxpayers’ dime.

“They have got to make it clear that building a stadium is not something that the taxpayers are going to do,” he said.

The Bears’ stadium is projected to carry a $5 billion price tag.

Quinn said he is used to passing petitions from his time in politics as well as leading the Citizens Utility Board, which fought utility rate hikes.

“I’ve done it a lot in my life,” Quinn said of petition-passing.

He said the demographics show keeping the team in Illinois is better for Bears ownership.

“This is a key moment. You have an iconic franchise that founded the (National Football League),” Quinn said. “Papa Bear (Halas) and his daughter (Virginia Halas McCaskey, former principal owner) would be opposed to moving. Illinois is the team’s home.”

The former governor said it is important for Illinois residents to take a stand on the issue.

“We are not going to be like New York and Kansas City where the team moves across state lines in search of the almighty dollar,” Quinn said. “I think the owners need to remember what Papa Bear and his daughter believed in. People have been with this team through thick and thin.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com