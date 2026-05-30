Three independent candidates make it onto 4th Congressional District ballot

Three independent candidates filed to run for 4th Congressional District, potentially setting a six-candidate race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Chicago).

The congressman dropped out of the race at the last minute easing the way for his former chief of staff, Patty Garcia, (no relation) to be the sole Democratic candidate on the primary ballot. That move lead to an unusually high number of candidates to run as independents. Three of them secured enough signatures to get on the ballot. Any registered voter in the district had until June 2, after this issue’s print deadline, to challenge their nominating petitions.

The 4th District spans much of the majority-Hispanic portions of Chicago’s west and southwest sides, as well as the west Cook County suburbs and a portion of eastern DuPage County. It this historically Democratic district, winners of the Democratic primaries have usually been shoe-ins for the seat.

Garcia had indicated he would run for reelection but dropped out, leaving no time for other candidates to get on the ballot. His campaign quietly collected enough signatures in support of Patty Garcia.

While the move isn’t unprecedented in Illinois politics, what is unusual was that four candidates responded by announcing that they would run as independents – Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, LGBTQ+ veterans rights advocate Lindsay Church, Lyons Mayor Chris Getty and political lobbyist Mayra Macías.

Patty Garcia’s campaign has argued that there was nothing stopping candidates from running in the primary. During the April 29 debate organized by the University of Illinois Chicago College Democrats, all four candidates were asked whether they would’ve run if they knew the incumbent would drop out. Getty indicated that he would have considered it, Church and Macías both said Garcia’s actions motivated them to run, while Sigcho-Lopez didn’t explicitly answer that question.

In the 4th District, independent candidates had to collect between 10,816 and 17,304 signatures, a higher threshold than what candidates from established parties face, and file them between May 18 and May 26 to get on the ballot.

Getty filed his nominating petitions on May 18, as soon as the Illinois State Board of Elections offices opened. Sigcho-Lopez and Macias filed their petitions at the end of business day May 26.

While Church didn’t respond to Chronicle Media’s request for comment, in a May 25 Facebook post, Church announced the campaign didn’t collect enough signatures to quality. Church also wrote that, “during petition collection, my health also caught up with me in ways I can’t ignore.”

“Thank you to every volunteer, donor, supporter, and neighbor who believed in and invested in this campaign,” Church wrote. “I’ll never forget the people who linked arms to help build something together. And a special thank you to my family, who carried extra weight so I could spend these last months out meeting our neighbors across the district.”

A day later, Macias’ campaign announced that Church endorsed her.

“I deeply value the perspective and passion Lindsay brought to the (4th district) race,” the post stated. “They care about our democracy and want to see the voters in our district have a real choice this November. I am excited to work alongside Lindsay (who was out there every day getting signatures for their petition) to earn the support of voters.”

Chuy Garcia built his reputation as a progressive politician, and Patty Garcia had followed in her footsteps. Sicho-Lopez is a long-time member of the Democratic Socialists of America, while Macias has been closer to the Democratic establishment – but during the April 29 debate, they voiced similar positions on major issues. Getty staked out a more moderate lane, notably being the only candidate who said he wanted to reform rather than abolish ICE, and the only candidate who declined to describe Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide.

Now that Getty, Macia and Sigcho-Lopez submitted their signatures, any 4th District registered voter can file an objection to their petitions. There have been no challenges lodged against them as of May 28. The deadline is end of business June 2.

The goal of the objections is usually to have the Illinois State Board of Elections disqualify enough signatures to drop the petitions below the legal minimum.

Even if all three candidates’ petitions are successfully challenged, Patty Garcia will face competition. Lupe Castillo, 22nd Ward Republican committeeperson Lupe, who ran against Chuy Garcia in the last two elections, won the Republican nomination unopposed.

Teacher Ed Hershey ran as a Working Class Party candidate in 2024. He earned more than 5 percent of the vote that year, which, under state law, is enough to make his party an “established party” in the 4th District. Established parties are guaranteed spots on the primary ballot, which means lower signature requirements than independent candidates.

Hershey ran unopposed in the Working Class Party primary. He will need to earn at least 5 percent of the vote this year for the party to retain the established party status in 2028.

During the April 29 debate, Getty, Church and Sigcho-Lopez said that they might consider dropping out to avoid diluting the left-leaning vote, while Hershey explicitly ruled it out.

Patty Garcia’s campaign didn’t respond to Chronicle Media’s request for comment. Getty and Macias also didn’t respond to the request for comment.

In a statement to Chronicle Meda, Sigcho-Lopez said the fact he was able to collect enough signatures to get on the ballot shows that voters aren’t happy with what happened with the Democratic primary.

“Hundreds of volunteers collected signatures from tens of thousands of voters who know that true democracy is decided by the people, not political insiders making decisions behind closed doors while working families are expected to fall in line,” he stated. “The system is set up to make it as difficult as possible to challenge the two establishment parties, but Chuy Garcia and Patty Garcia grossly underestimated how disgusted people of the 4th congressional district are with business-as-usual machine politics that silences them while serving billionaires.”