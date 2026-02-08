Three killed in shootings on South, North sides

Three people were killed in separate shootings Friday on Chicago’s South and North sides.

Roseland

A 29-year-old man was killed shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of West 108th Street in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The man was outside when a red truck approached and someone inside opened fire. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left flank and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offending vehicle fled westbound on 108th.

South Side

A 53-year-old man, while inside a residence on the 8000 block of Eberhardt Avenue on the city’s South Side, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body at 5:40 p.m. Friday.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

West Ridge

A 36-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive shortly after 9:10 a.m. Friday inside a residence on the 6900 block of North Bell Avenue in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

She was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No other injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

Detectives are investigating the cases.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings as of press time.