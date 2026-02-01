Three killed in Chicago shootings

Three men were killed in separate shootings Thursday and Friday on Chicago’s South and West sides. A 35-year-old man was killed Friday morning during a verbal alteration on the West Side.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Friday, the victim was standing outside on the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood and got involved in an altercation with an individual.

The offender produced a firearm and opened fire, striking the victim in the head and torso. The offender fled the scene in a red minivan.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Pierre Lavonwhite.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.

A 38-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon on the West Side.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. Friday, the man sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his abdomen on the 700 block of South Pulaski Road in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Vico Coulter.

Police said a 22-year-old man was placed in custody on the scene and a weapon was recovered. No information about charges were available as of press time.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the incident.

In the third incident, a man was killed Thursday evening on the city’s South Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot shortly after 8:40 p.m. Thursday on the first block of Garfield Boulevard in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Responding officers said they found a man lying unresponsive on the ground. They said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.

There was no one in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.