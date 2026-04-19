Three killed on Chicago’s West Side

Three people were killed and one man critically injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. Friday, four victims were near the sidewalk on the 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood. A vehicle approached the victims and at least two offenders exited the vehicle and fired shots in their directions.

Three of the four victims died from their gunshot wounds.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as:

Kenneth Mbell, 27, no address available

Lavell Lee, 36, no address available

Rickia Williams, 32, a resident of the 4300 block of West Grand Avenue

Mbell was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lee was struck multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fourth victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.

In a separate shooting, a 44-year-old man was killed Friday morning on the city’s Far South Side.

The man was sitting inside a vehicle at 10:50 a.m. Friday on the 1600 block of East 95th Street in the South Deering neighborhood when an offender approached and fired multiple shots in his direction.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The offender fled the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Bobby Reed, a resident of the 6200 block of S. Carpenter.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.