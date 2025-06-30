Three men shot – one fatally – on South Side

Three men were shot – one fatally — Saturday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

The men, ages 25, 31 and 40, were in a business on the 800 block of East 63rd Street in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when two offenders entered, produced handguns and fired.

The 25-year-old man was struck in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. He was initially reported to be in good condition.

The 31-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body. He was transported to U of C Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head and self-transported to U of C Hospital. His condition was unknown.

A 6-year-old boy was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, with what police initially described as a graze wound to the head. Further investigation, however, revealed that the boy was injured from glass fragments and not a gunshot as initially reported. The boy was listed in good condition.