Three suburbs get funding for transit-oriented development 

The Regional Transportation Authority is helping three Chicago area municipalities figure out how to leverage transit to encourage community development.

In all three cases, the RTA is providing funding and expert assistance. In the Northwest Suburbs, it’s working with Morton Grove to develop a plan for Dempster Street, its biggest commercial and transportation corridor. In the South Suburbs, its working with Hazel Crest on plans to revitalize its historic downtown, which the village is looking to turn into an art hub. In Will County, the RTA is working with Lockport to see how it can take advantage of its Metra station to encourage development, and improve connections to another development site, a former Texaco plant farther north.

While some priorities vary by municipality, all three studies seek to make it easier for cyclists, pedestrians and public transit riders to get around. All three see transit as a catalyst to attract residents and businesses.

Morton Grove

The Morton Grove Corridor Plan study covers Dempster between Ozark and Central avenues, which is either wholly within Morton Grove or forms the border between Morton Grove and Niles.

Pace bus Route 250 transitionally served the section of Dempster between Des Plaines and Evanston. In 2023, the suburban bus agency launched the Dempster Pulse line, an express bus service that makes only a handful of stops at major intersections and destinations. Route 250 is operating, but on a reduced schedule.

In addition to those two routes, Pace Route 210 and Niles Free Bus Route 410 serve parts of the corridor.

As the study’s website acknowledges, one of the issues with the transit options is that neither Route 250 nor Dempster Pulse stop at the Morton Grove Metra station farther south. The former has a stop at Ferris Avenue about two blocks from the station, Dempster Pulse doesn’t stop anywhere near it. Route 210, which doesn’t run on weekends, does stop about half a block west of the station.

Morton Grove officials didn’t respond to Chronicle Media’s request for comment. But according to the study website (at https://plandempster.org), it aims to develop a plan that “will offer recommendations to improve access to transit and existing corridor destinations, reinvest in existing and attract new transit-supportive development, and enhance safety and connectivity for all corridor users, especially transit riders, pedestrians, and bicyclists.” It will also develop recommendations for land use and economic development policies that would support existing businesses and encourage new ones.

The study officially kicked off in April. Since then, the planning team organized a community workshop at the end of June, sent out an online survey and collected ideas at Morton Grove’s Aug. 5 National Night Out event. More community workshops and pop-up events are planned for this fall, with the goal of creating the first draft of the plan in winter 2026 and sending the plan to the Morton Grove Village Board for approval next spring.

Hazel Crest

The Hazel Crest Equitable Transit Oriented Development plan focuses on the historic downtown west of the Metra Electric Line embankment, near the village’s Metra station. Pace route 356 passes through downtown.

Nicholas Greifer, the director of municipal economic development at Southland Development Authority, told Chronicle Media that Hazel Crest wanted to follow the lead of other Southland towns along Metra Electric that “are trying to promote the same kind of strategy” of leveraging their train stations to encourage development. As he admitted, those towns “had varying degrees of success.”

“So, what Hazel Crest is trying to do is really mobilize more development,” Greifer said.

What sets Hazel Crest apart, he said, is that the village is trying to encourage artists to live and open studios downtown. There are plenty of examples of artists moving into city neighborhoods that haven’t seen much investment and catalyzing development. Greifer said that this can be replicated in the suburbs because there is “more appetite for the arts” in the “suburban environment, and not just in the big city context.”

According to the RTA, the plan will also develop ways to ensure any new development won’t displace the existing residents.

Hazel Crest already put the money where its mouth is, buying the vacant Higgins Plaza shopping strip and redeveloping it into the Hazel Crest Creative Arts Center.

Other priorities include figuring out ways to support local businesses and entrepreneurs and encouraging more affordable and market-rate housing.

“There’s a big shortage, in my opinion, of high-quality housing that has good pricing at different price points,” Greifer said. “It could be worker housing, senior housing, market-rate housing.”

The planning process kicked off in July. Greifer said that the outreach, including public meetings, workshops and an online survey, will kick off this fall.

“I think you’ll be seeing a lot more outreach and information being put up on the village website probably in September,” he said. “August is typically a slow month.”

Lockport

Downtown Lockport is served by the Heritage Corridor Metra line, which notably operates as a commuter express, with three trips to Chicago in the morning and three trips returning to the suburbs in the afternoon. The two Pace bus routes that run through downtown do connect to Metra lines that run more regularly. Route 832 serves downtown Joliet, where riders can catch the Rock Island District line, and downtown Downers Grove, which is served by BNSF Line. Route 834 has a stop near the SouthWest Service Line’s Orland Park station.

Lance Thies, the city’s director of community and economic development, told Chronicle Media that one of the goals of the study is to get a better sense of how many Lockport residents use the two Pace routes. He said that the Heritage Corridor’s limited service hasn’t deterred developers, pointing to the Port, a downtown 30-unit mixed-use apartment building. Its website lists the proximity to the Metra station as one of the selling points.

“And in just over a week, they leased 30 of [the units] up,” Thies said. “So, there’s clearly market demand to apartment living in downtown Lockport.”

He also said that it isn’t unusual for Lockport riders to simply drive to either Joliet or Orland Park stations to catch the more frequent Metra service.

Thies said that the new Equitable Transit Oriented Development plan seeks to update the city’s 2009 downtown development plan. Lockport seeks to develop strategies for encouraging investment and new development not just for historic downtown, but the “greater downtown” around State Street and residential blocks further east. The plan will also look at how to better connect the downtown to the former site of a Texaco refinery, which the city bought in 2021 and is currently trying to redevelop it into the Star Innovation District, “one of the region’s premier locations for sustainable manufacturing, maker activities, research and education as well as host the community’s largest festivals.”

Thies said that the plan will also look at how Lockport can better take advantage of Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, which runs through the city and continues southwest.

Lockport kicked off the planning process in early July. Thies said that the city had two stakeholder meetings, and did community outreach during Monday’s “Cruisin’ Into Lockport” car show. More open house style events are tentatively planned in the future. In the meantime, residents can submit ideas and keep track of development at the plan website (https://greaterdowntownlockport.org/).

Thies said that the city hopes to finalize the plan by the end of 2026

“Maybe it will be city’s Christmas present to ourselves,” he said.