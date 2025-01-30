Three teens shot on South Side

Three teens were shot Sunday afternoon in a residence on Chicago’s South Side.

The shootings occurred shortly before 12:15 p.m. Sunday in a residence of the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue in the city’s Pullman neighborhood.

An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and wrist. He was transported to The University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy sustained eight gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to The University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy sustained nine gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Makai Rodriguez, address unknown.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Area 2 detectives said they were speaking to a person of interest.