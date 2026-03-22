Toni Preckwinkle fights off primary challenge, Fritz Kaegi ousted

This wasn’t the first time Toni Preckwinkle’s political demise had been wrongly forecast.

When the Cook County Board president pushed a “soda tax,” a 1-cent-per ounce tax on sweetened beverages to raise revenue and improve public health in 2017 – and the unpopular tax was repealed less than three months later – she was said to be on the way out.

When the Cook County Board president lost soundly in the 2019 Chicago mayoral election to Lori Lightfoot, her days in office were numbered, political experts wrote.

And, again this fall, when a popular Chicago alderman announced his bid for Cook County Board president, many prognosticators saw Preckwinkle’s reign ending,

However, Preckwinkle is still standing – and it would take an upset of monumental proportions to unseat her now.

Preckwinkle defeated Chicago 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly in the Democratic primary on March 17, her 79th birthday, earning 71 percent of the vote in Chicago and 66 percent of the vote in the suburbs.

In fighting back the challenge from Reilly, the four-term County Board president thanked voters for their backing.

“I’m honored and deeply grateful for your support and for the chance to keep doing this work alongside you,” Preckwinkle told voters. “Together, we’ve built something special: a county government that shows up as a true partner, advocate, and ally for our residents. And doing so, we’ve done what others haven’t.”

She said the progress the county has made is real and it matters in the everyday lives of people.

“Now, we keep going,” she said. “We’re going to protect what we’ve built, continue to move forward, and make sure Cook County remains a place where residents in every community feel safe, supported and included.”

In the November election, Preckwinkle will face Eric Wallace, who ran as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary.

Wallace describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican.”

Assessor’s race

In 2018, political newcomer Fritz Kaegi beat the Cook County Democratic Machine and incumbent Assessor Joe Berrios, vowing to clean up the Assessor’s Office and make assessments “fair, equitable and transparent.”

Eight years later, Kaegi wound up on the opposite end of a challenger’s attack as property tax bills soared in some Chicago and suburban neighborhoods.

Lyons Township Assessor Pat Hynes, the nephew of the late longtime Cook County Assessor Thomas Hynes, defeated Kaegi in the Democratic primary.

Hynes earned Democratic voters’ nod with a strong showing in the suburbs. The Lyons Township assessor earned 56 percent of the vote in the suburbs, outpacing Kaegi by more than 35,000 votes.

Kaegi beat Hynes in city precincts, earning 51 percent of the vote, but his less than 9,000-vote victory in the city was not enough to overcome Hynes’ strong suburban showing.

The two-term incumbent was gracious in defeat.

“Cook County, it’s been the honor of my life to serve as your assessor,” Kaegi said on Election Night. “Tonight wasn’t what we were hoping for, but the fight for a fairer tax system continues – and I’ll be fighting alongside you every step of the way.”

There is no current Republican candidate for Cook County assessor.

Voter turnout

More than 20 percent of registered voters cast primary ballots in the city and suburbs.

Chicago had 25 percent of its 1.5 million registered voters cast ballots.

Suburban Cook County saw 22 percent of its 1.7 million registered voters go to the polls on March 17.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com