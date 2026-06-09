Train enthusiasts cheer on ‘Big Boy’ steam locomotive in West Chicago

A chance to see the largest operating steam locomotive in the world drew more than 61,000 people to the Union Pacific Railroad’s Larry Provo Training Center in West Chicago on June 3, according to the rail line.

The stopover for the “Big Boy” 4104 Steam Locomotive on its journey to the East Coast was there for a 6-hour public viewing. Hundreds more were able to view the locomotive as it chugged through the Western Suburbs and Chicago later in the week.

The 135-foot locomotive was the star attraction of the day, as fences lined both sides of the large gauge sidetracks. Crowds of train enthusiasts gathered to take advantage of the photo opportunities, as workers completed maintenance tasks during the layover.

“We followed it for a little while, along the tracks near Geneva, so we could take pictures.” said John Willmer, a train enthusiast. “Today, we took the Metra train to West Chicago, because it’s a fun way to get excited to see something rare.”

“The whole thing is fascinating, it’s historic, and the joy it brings to people is tops,” said Roger McCraw, a Metra trainman and conductor mentor. “This is an education. You can read about the engine, although actually seeing it rather than just knowing about it is something totally different.”

The “Big Boy” Steam Locomotive was built in 1941, required a two-year restoration using original and salvaged parts to bring it back to life. The 1.2-million-pound behemoth lugs along a 75-foot water car to supply the double-boiler, and two additional fuel oil cars, of the same length, to heat the burners.

“I had to come and see this, it’s phenomenal, something you cannot see on a video and really know what it looks like … the size, the gears, the wheels, everything,” said Janice Speaks, who worked on the American Freedom Train excursion in 1976, for America’s Bicentennial. “This is just massive.

“I’m having a wonderful time, just talking to young and old alike, enjoying the crowd,” she said. “It’s heartwarming to see everyone turn out. The ‘Big Boy’ is here for our great country’s 250th anniversary. Going forward, let’s carry on … all aboard.”

West Chicago and its municipal departments coordinated the efforts for the shuttle buses and trolley cars with regulatory agencies, going from the Metra station to the grounds.

“We’ve been working with the police agencies of the Union Pacific, Metra, and Canadian National for weeks to set up a plan, and ensure people attending the event can do so safely,” said Robyn Arms, communications officer for the West Chicago police department. “We also had a large volunteer team onsite to maintain orderly transitions.

“All the departments in the city of West Chicago worked together to set designated parking lots with shuttles and trolleys in town, so everyone could make it,” she said.

Ed Dickens, UP’s historian, and an engineer, noted what makes this trip special is the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, and the locomotive is adorned with commemoration flags.

“However, the blue safety flag, near the cab, has what the industry calls ‘lockout’ tags,” Dickens said. “We call it blue flag protection, and the individual tags have everyone’s name on it. It’s a requirement for anyone working on the train, and that’s how we keep track of them.

“No one on these stops has any knowledge or specialized skill for this locomotive…so, we’re the specialized crew that runs it and cares for it,” he said. “For instance, you’ll hear this rumbling sound, that’s the burner that heats the water. We use fuel oil or used motor oil, not wood, to heat it up. It’s all gravity-fed. These stops give us a chance to do the maintenance.”

People crowded along the fence line, as the train’s crew performed essential work on the locomotive, and as the attached cars were steam-cleaned. “Big Boy” makes its next stop in Buffalo, New York, on June 10, making its way to Philadelphia for a July 4-5 celebration. It will stop in St. Louis for a last appearance, on July 10.

“This was a fun day, everyone was nice and fun to talk with, and I learned something,” said Ashley Denise. “This is almost a once-in-a-lifetime event … I’m glad to have made it.”