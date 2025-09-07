Train fatally strikes pedestrian, dog in Glencoe

A Metra train fatally struck a female and a dog this morning in Glencoe.

The southbound Union Pacific North Railroad train hit the pedestrian shortly after 9:30 a.m. today near Green Bay and Maple Hill roads.

Upon arrival, Glencoe Public Safety personnel located a female pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicated the pedestrian crossed the railroad tracks westbound as the southbound Metra train went through the crossing.

A dog was also found deceased.

All railroad and vehicle traffic was stopped in the area during the investigation.

The Metra Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.