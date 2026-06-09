Two 4th Congressional District independent candidates face ballot challenges

Three voters who may be connected to retiring U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-4th) officially objected to two out of the three independent candidates running to replace him.

Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Lyons mayor Chris Getty and political lobbyist Mayra Macías filed to run as independents. Once that happened, any registered voter living in the 4th Congressional District had five days to file objections to their nominating petitions. Sandra Mendez, of Little Village; Rene Munoz, of Archer Heights; and Jeremy Rivera, of Marquette Park, filed objections to Macias’s and Sigcho-Lopez’s petitions on June 2.

While Garcia initially ran for reelection, he withdrew at the last moment and quietly collected signatures for his chief of staff, Patty Garcia (no relation). By the time the switch became public, it was too late for anyone to file to run in the Democratic primary. In a heavily Democratic 4th district, a primary victory has historically been tantamount to general election victory.

Both Sigcho-Lopez’s and Macias’ campaign accused Patty Garcia of being behind the challenge. In a June 3 press conference held in front of the Little Village Arch, Sigcho-Lopez urged the Democratic nominee to drop the challenge – but said that he would be willing to fight it if necessary. Macias’ campaign also indicated that they would defend their candidate’s petitions.

The 4th District spans much of the majority-Hispanic portions of Chicago’s west and southwest sides, as well as the west Cook County suburbs and a portion of eastern DuPage County. Chuy Garcia has represented the district since 2019.

Even if no independent candidates ran, Patty Garcia will face competition with 22nd Ward Republican committeeperson Lupe Castillo, who ran against Garcia in the last two elections, running as a Republican and teacher Ed Hershey running as the Working Class Party candidate.

The copies of the objections were not available, but objectors usually seek to knock candidates off the ballot by disqualifying as many signatures as possible by claiming errors such as the voter not living at the address on file.

Macias and Sigcho-Lopez have taken left-wing progressive positions similar to Patty Garcia’s. Meanwhile, Getty has staked out a more moderate lane. Getty didn’t respond to the request for comment by deadline.

Sigcho-Lopez said that he believed that the objections were connected to Garcia because Mendez and Munoz signed her petitions. He also alleged that Rivera is married to someone working for a “local elected official,” but declined to name the official on record.

According to ISBE records, Rivera requested copies of Getty’s, Macias’ and Sigcho-Lopez’s petitions. But while he used his home address in the objections, his petition requests used the address belonging to Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya’s (D-7th) campaign office. Anaya succeeded Chuy Garcia when he gave up his County Board seat to run for Congress, and she remained his ally. When Patty Garcia launched her campaign, Anaya was among several Southwest Side elected officials to express support, and she attended Garcia’s March 17 election party.

Anaya’s office and Garcia’s campaign did not respond to requests for comments.

Macias’ campaign indicated that she plans to fight to stay on the ballot, and shared a statement by political consultant Hugo Jacobo, who serves as her campaign advisor, who described the objection as “another anti-Democratic move” by Patty Garcia.

“The coronation is not going according to plan,” he added. “Patty wants this seat handed to her, and she’s afraid of having to earn it over the next five months. That’s why she and her allies are seeking to kick Mayra off the ballot.”

A few hours after the objection was filed, Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign shared a video it said was recorded in March showing Garcia talking to Sigcho-Lopez while he was out canvasing. In the clip, he said that that the voters need to have a choice and Garcia said that “we have an opportunity to make that happen.”

During the press conference, Sigcho-Lopez referenced the clip, saying that it stood in contrast to what he described as “machine-like tactics” of the objection.

“We cannot afford to talk out of both sides of our mouth,” he said. “Today, we’re asking Patty Garcia that she stand for democracy. She can stop this shameful challenge.”

Sigcho-Lopez said that he believed that he and Macias were targeted because they were “grassroot candidates.” And he said that, if the challenge isn’t withdrawn, he intends to fight the objection.

“We have our legal team,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “I’m used to [legal] challenges by the Democratic establishment.”

ISBE is currently slated to appoint attorney Joseph Craven as the hearing officer for both objections at the June 9 meeting. The hearing officer will hear from both sides and recommend whether to sustain the objections or rule in the candidates’ favor. It will be up to the board to make a final decision, but it usually follows the hearing officer’s recommendations.

The earliest ISBE can vote on the objections is a special meeting scheduled for June 21. Under state election law, the decision must be made no later than Aug. 21.