Two charged after injury-causing accidents in Chicago

Two men have been charged in connection with Chicago crashes where the victims were seriously or fatally injured.

Antonio Jackson, 32, of Chicago, has been charged in connection with a February hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the 8000 block of South Lafayette Avenue, right off Interstate 94. A white Jaguar struck a pedestrian Feb. 2 and fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

After an investigation, Illinois State Police said, they identified Jackson as the driver of the Jaguar. On Aug. 5, ISP officers took Jackson into custody and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of failure to report an accident with injuries; a Class 2 felony; and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, a Class 4 felony.

He is being held in Cook County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.

In the other incident, State Police troopers responded Aug. 5 to a fatal crash on southbound I-94 at 95th Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that a crash occurred and the driver of one of the vehicles, 47-year-old Alassane Tchandikou of Hinsdale, exited his vehicle and was subsequently struck by a passing white Kia.

Tchandikou was transported to an area hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver of the Kia, Marques Worrell, 34, of Chicago, was also injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Aug. 6, ISP special agents presented their case to the State’s Attorney’s Office and Worrell was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, a Class 2 felony.

Worrell was arrested, but has been released from Cook County Jail.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.