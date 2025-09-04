Two charged in Chicago murders

Two Chicago residents have been charged in connection with separate murders on the city’s Far South and West sides.

Diamond Steward, 31, a resident of the 1000 block of East 133rd Street, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an Aug. 31 killing in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Steward was arrested Monday on the 700 block of East 111th Street. Police said she was identified as the offender, who on Aug. 31, fatally shot a 26-year-old woman on the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Police said at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 31, the 26-year-old woman was in front of a residence when she was involved in a verbal altercation with Steward, who produced a handgun and fired. The victim was struck in the chest and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In a separate incident, Ramiro Sanchez, 39, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a killing in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Sanchez, a resident of the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of South Keeler. Police said Sanchez was identified as the offender, who less than two hours earlier, participated in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man on the 2600 block of South Kolin Avenue.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Police said the 48-year-old man was standing outside on the 2600 block of South Kolin when Sanchez approached, revealed a firearm and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times in the abdomen. Police said Sanchez then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both Steward and Sanchez are scheduled to appear Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago for detention hearings.