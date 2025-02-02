Two charged in Far North Side murder

Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the murder of a man Sunday on the Far North Side.

Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado, 29, and Geiderwuin Bello Morales, 21, both residents of the 6100 block of North Northwest Highway, were each charged with murder and robbery of a victim over 60 years old.

Ubilla-Delgado was arrested Wednesday on the 6100 block of North Northwest Highway. Morales was arrested Thursday on the 2600 block of North Troy in Chicago.

Police said they were identified as the offenders who participated in the Sunday murder of a 63-year-old man on the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Sunday, police and fire personnel responded to a call of a person down on the 7600 block of West Talcott. A witness said a man was discovered in a basement bedroom.

Fire personnel attempted to treat the unresponsive 63-year-old man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene via Resurrection Hospital. Police labeled the incident a homicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as George Levin, a resident of the 7600 block of West Talcott.

The suspects were placed into custody and charged.