Two independent 4th Congressional District hopefuls lose bid to be on ballot

The race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-4th District) narrowed last Tuesday, July 21, after the Illinois State Board of Elections ruled two independent candidates, political consultant Mayra Macias and Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward), did not meet petition signature requirements to be on the ballot.

This leaves Democratic nominee Patty Garcia, the incumbent’s former chief of staff (no relation), Republican candidate Lupe Castillo, the party committeeperson for Chicago’s 22nd Ward, Working Families Party candidate Ed Hershey, a teacher, and independent candidate Lyons Mayor and Lyons Township Supervisor Chris Getty.

Three Chicagoans who signed Patty Garcia’s nominating petitions and had connections to Jesus Garcia’s political allies, Sandra Mendez, of Little Village; Rene Munoz, of Archer Heights; and Jeremy Rivera, of Marquette Park, filed objections against Macias’ and Sigcho-Lopez’s nominating petitions, seeking to disqualify as many signatures as possible. Both candidates tried to “cure” as many signatures as they could by getting affidavits and other evidence showing that the signatures were genuine. Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign also attempted to challenge aspects of the process itself.

The election board ruled that neither candidate had enough valid signatures to stay on the ballot.

In a joint press conference held after the meeting, Macias and Sigcho-Lopez decried the process as undemocratic. Sigcho-Lopez said he plans to file a federal lawsuit to pursue some of the claims in his objections. He told the reporters that he hasn’t decided whether he would run for a congressional seat in 2028, or whether he would even run to keep his aldermanic seat next year. Macias said that she was leaning toward running again next election, and that she was thinking about launching a political action committee to support new grassroots candidates.

Ballot hurdles

To appear on the ballot congressional candidates must collect a certain minimum number of signatures from registered voters living in their district. For “established parties” – in the 4th District that includes, Democratic, Republican and Working Class parties – the minimums are based on how many people voted for their candidates in the previous election. Independent candidates must collect a minimum based on the number of voters in the most recent election – and, unlike the established party candidates, they face maximums. In Chicago politics, the conventional wisdom is that candidates must collect at least twice the legal minimum number of signatures – something that independent candidates can’t do.

In the heavily Democratic 4th District, the Democratic primary winner has consistently won the general election. This year’s race attracted an unusually high number of independent candidates because the incumbent ran for reelection only to pull out from the race at the last minute. Patty Garcia then submitted her petitions for the primary with no Democratic challengers.

Getty, Macias and Sigcho-Lopez have argued that Jesus Garcia’s maneuver took away the voters’ choice, while Patty Garcia argued that nothing stopped them from running in the Democratic primary when they thought they would be facing her former boss.

Patty Garcia, Macias and Sigcho-Lopez have run on similar left-leaning positions, while Getty staked out a more moderate lane – leading to speculation that the Democratic nominee was trying to clear the field of opponents who were more likely to syphon her votes. Garcia and Getty did not respond to Chronicle Media’s requests for comment.

Overcoming objections

According to the documents included in the July 21 meeting packet, the objectors followed the usual path of trying to throw candidates off the ballot, challenging the signatures themselves, alleging that some voter addresses were either missing or incorrect, as well as tried to remove the petition sheets in their entirety because of issues with the circulators. For example, circulators aren’t allowed to circulate for more than one candidate per election, even if the candidates are running for completely different offices.

The ISBE record exam found that Macias was 486 signatures short and Sigcho-Lopez was 7,633 signatures short.

Even as the candidates tried to validate as many stricken signatures as possible, the objectors challenged the record exam results for Macias with their own evidence, including hiring their own handwriting expert. This had mixed results – for example, while the objectors were able to prove that one of Macias’ circulators didn’t live at the address she used part-way through the filing period, the electoral board ruled that the signatures collected before she officially moved out were valid, but the ones collected afterwards weren’t.

According to multiple media reports, during the July 3 election board hearing, Jesus Garcia’s senior advisor, Manny Diaz, testified that he helped the objectors gather evidence for the record exam challenge, but insisted that he did it on his own time, as a private individual. This led Macias to file an ethics complaint to the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Conduct against Garcia and his staff.

Macias was able to cure 355 signatures, still short of the minimum, but the objectors’ invalidated enough additional signatures that she ended up 1,058 signatures short. Sigcho-Lopez’s shortfall didn’t change.

In addition to trying to cure the signatures, Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign took aim at the signature requirements themselves. Campaign attorney Andrew Finko, an experienced election attorney who has represented candidates and objectors alike, argued that reliance on signatures to verify identity was archaic in the age when there’s less need to write by hand and less opportunities to develop consistent signatures. He also argued that nothing in the state’s election law requiring voters to list the address where they’re registered to vote on the petitions, even though the law defines “qualified voters” as “person who is registered to vote at the address shown opposite his signature on the petition or was registered to vote at such address when he signed the petition.”

Finally, Finko decried “disproportionately high” signature requirements for independent candidates and argued that the rules don’t give independent candidates enough time to try to cure the signatures.

The board ruled that those arguments were either unpersuasive or should be directed at the Illinois General Assembly, which set nominating petition requirements. As for the timelines for curing petitions, the board found that the time to object would have been the June 9 meeting, when the rules were approved.

Election board ruling

During the July 21 meeting, the election board reviewed the hearing officers’ recommendations and the legal advice from ISBE general counsel Marni Malowitz.

The attorneys from both sides get the final say, but they can’t introduce any new evidence. While there have been a few instances when the board voted to reject the recommendations, it tends to accept the recommendations as is.

In his comments, Ed Mullen, the attorney for the objectors, pushed back on the idea that the process was ridged against independents, pointing to the board keeping independent gubernatorial candidate Colin Corbert and U.S. Senate candidate Whitfield Harrington Jr. on the ballot – though, in both cases, the objectors withdrew the challenges before the board rulings. Mullen also pointed out that Getty was still on the ballot.

Macias decried the process, arguing that it subverted the will of the voters.

“I understand that the intent of the objection process is to ensure that the candidates are viable, have community support and are not submitting false signatures,” she said. “But the spirit of the law is being completely broken in this race. The rules were put in place to safeguard democracy, yet those very rules are currently doing the opposite.”

Macias noted that they were only given three days to cure the signatures. The board found that she didn’t submit a formal request for an extension.

“Voters in the district have borne the brunt of having to prove they signed my petition, and to what end? To be told that arbitrary timelines bear more weight than the voices of voters in the district?” she asked.

Election board chair Laura Donahue defended the body’s record.

“I think if you would look at the past actions of this board, we tend to err on the side of putting people on the ballot, and we try hard to make it happen, and I think you’ve been given every opportunity and just came up short,” she said.

Sigcho-Lopez spoke during the public comment period, after the board voted to remove him. He decried the maneuvering to place Patty Garcia on the ballot and the objections as a stain on the incumbent’s progressive, good government record.

“What a horrible legacy to leave behind,” he said.

During the press conference, Finko said that the campaign plans to file a federal lawsuit as opposed to the usual tactic of appealing the decision to the Cook County Circuit Court because they wanted to challenge the rules on the constitutional basis rather than arguing that the process wasn’t followed properly. “Election board chair is correct – her hands are tied,” he said.

When asked whether he would run for his ward seat, Sigcho-Lopez declined to explicitly commit to it.

“Everything is under consideration,” he said.

Sigcho-Lopez said that his future moves will be based on what he hears from his supporters.

“I got to talk to my team,” he said. “That’s one possibility. You know, I’m always making collective decisions.”

If Sigcho-Lopez does run, he will already have at least one opponent. Immigration attorney Nubia Batista Willman launched her campaign for the ward 25th Ward on June 25. Sigcho-Lopez said that, if he does run for reelection, he won’t try to throw her, or any other opponents, off the ballot.

“When we beat people, we always beat them at the ballot [box],” he said.

Sigcho-Lopez said that he hasn’t decided on whether he try running for Congress again in 2028. Macias said that she is “definitely considering it, and right now planning to.”

She said that she is thinking about using leftover campaign funding “to start a PAC to highlight and support candidates who find themselves new to the process, like I was,” as well as to educate voters and candidates about the intricacies of the election process.

“I want to do everything I can to make democracy more accessible,” Macias said.