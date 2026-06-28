Two Independent congressional candidates fight to stay on the ballot in 4th District

Two independent candidates in the 4th Congressional District, Mayra Macias and Byron Sigcho-Lopez, raced against the clock last week as they tried to gather evidence against allegations that they didn’t have enough valid voter signatures to stay on the ballot.

There are currently six candidates vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Gracia. His former chief of staff Patty Garcia (no relation) ran unopposed in the Democratic primary after he cleared the path for the nomination dropping out at the last minute, while Lupe Castillo and Ed Hershey ran unopposed for Republican and Working Class Party nominations, respectively. Lyons mayor Chris Getty is running as an independent alongside Macias and Sigcho-Lopez, but his petitions were not challenged.

Both Macias, a Democratic political strategist, and Sigcho-Lopez, the alderman of Chicago’s 25th Ward, believe that Patty Garcia was behind the challenge. Public records suggest that one of the objectors has connections to Patty Garcia’s political allies.

The Illinois State Board of Elections record exams found that enough signatures were invalid to disqualify them. Both campaigns spent the past week trying to gather affidavits and other proof to show that the signatures were genuine. While Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign declined to discuss how many signatures it was able to “cure,” Macias’ campaign indicated that they fell short.

ISBE scheduled meetings on July 14 and 21 to officially rule on all objections made against the candidates who filed to run in the general election. Both Macias and Sigcho-Lopez indicated that they were exploring their legal options if the board ruled against them. The general election ballot must be finalized by Aug. 21.

Every candidate must collect a certain number of signatures from registered voters living in the district to get on the ballot. Established party candidates – in case of 4th District, Democratic, Republican and Working Class parties – require varying numbers of signatures based on the previous election results. This year, the minimum was 697 signatures for Democrats, 371 for Republicans and 54 for Working Class Party candidates.

Independent candidates have a much larger number to reach with the minimum based on the overall number of voters. Also, unlike established party candidates, they face a signature maximum – they must collect between 10,816 and 17,304 signatures to get on the ballot.

In Chicago politics, the conventional wisdom is that a candidate must collect at least twice as many signatures as the legal minimum to survive ballot challenges – but the cap makes that impossible for independent candidates.

Macias’ campaign said that it was able to reach the maximum number of signatures, while Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign indicated they got around 17,000.

Sandra Mendez, of Little Village; Rene Munoz, of Archer Heights; and Jeremy Rivera, of Marquette Park, filed objections to Macias’s and Sigcho-Lopez’s petitions on June 2. While Rivera used his home address to file objections, his request for the copies of the petitions used the address of Garcia ally Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya’s (D-7th District) campaign office. Records also show that he did campaign work for another Garcia ally, State Rep. Norma Hernandez (D-77th District), during the second half of 2025.

Representatives of Macias and Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign said their petitions went through ISBA record examinations. While some of the objections weren’t sustained, the board found that Macias’ campaign was 500 valid signatures short and Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign was 1,222 valid signatures short.

Candidates can counter this by obtaining sworn affidavits from the voters authenticating their signature or providing some other evidence that the disputed signatures were valid. The deadline to submit the evidence was June 24 at 5 p.m.

Macias’ campaign had “nearly 400” affidavits as of June 23. In a statement released a few hours ahead of the deadline, the candidate said that she asked ISBA for more time.

“We’re so close, and the Board should allow us to finish the job of saving voters’ signatures,” she said. “Our team of dozens of volunteers and notaries has worked tirelessly — we’ve made more than 5,000 attempts through phone calls and door knocks — to overcome Patty Garcia’s anti-democratic challenge to our campaign.”

Campaign spokesperson Morgan Caplan said the board didn’t grant the request, and confirmed that Macias wasn’t able to get affidavits to “cure” the remaining contested signatures in time.

“[Macias] is continuing to collect and cure signatures in anticipation that there will be a reversal by the board,” Caplan added.

The campaign indicated that the ISBE hearing officer reviewing the objections against Macias may make a recommendation as soon as May 26 – after this issue’s print deadline.

Sigcho-Lopez’s campaign declined to specify how many signatures it was able to cure. It did indicate that the candidate was considering his legal options, including a potential lawsuit, but declined to elaborate on what the legal strategy might be.

Sigcho-Lopez is a long-time member of Democratic Socialists of America, and the organization endorsed his congressional campaign in December 2025, a month before the campaign’s official launch. His campaign also received support from several other left-wing groups, including Party for Socialism and Liberation Chicago and the Green Party of Illinois.

On June 23, organizers from these and other organizations held a town hall event urging their supporters to rally behind Sigcho-Lopez. In the speech to the attendees, the candidate accused the Democratic Party officials of hypocricy, saying that they can’t denounce the Trump Administration’s abuses of power and support Garcia, a candidate that, he said, was trying to throw her opponents off the ballot.

“I’m not surprised about the actions of the Democratic Party, but I am deeply offended by the gaslighting, deeply offended, because people in this community, who were terrorized [during the immigration raids], they need real representation,” Sigcho-Lopez said

Still, while much of the event was about supporting his effort to stay on the ballot, there was also a discussion about the future. Deana Corbitt, the incoming DSA Chicago chair, noted that, if Sigcho-Lopez doesn’t make it to Congress, he’ll be up for reelection as an alderman in 2027.

He and the other DSA-backed candidates, she said, will need support.

The movement that brought us here is bigger than Byron, it’s bigger than one race for Congress,” Corbitt said. “For DSA, we’ll keep going. We’ll have to reelect Byron in 2027, we’ll have to reelect several people.”