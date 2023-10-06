Two killed in altercation

Two people were killed Friday, Oct. 6 during an altercation in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a call of a person shot in a residence at 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6 on the 1800 block of West 54th Street.

A 63-year-old man met the officers and told them he was in an altercation with a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old female inside their residence.

He said when the woman pulled a handgun, he also pulled a handgun; and multiple shots were fired.

The woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and one to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest and his right thigh and was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the 63-year-old man remained on the scene and was taken into custody for questioning.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Chicago police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.