Two killed in area crashes

Two people were killed Saturday in area accidents.

A 40-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when the SUV he was driving hit a building on Chicago’s Near North Side.

Police said the driver and another 40-year-old man were inside a Chevrolet SUV traveling eastbound on the 100 block of Superior Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a building.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Emmanuel Carter, address unknown.

Police said the passenger was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In the other crash, a 30-year-old woman was killed Saturday night on southbound Interstate 94.

Illinois State Police said a two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on I-94 near the Interstate 80 split in South Holland.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot.

One occupant of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Rickia Blair, 30, address unknown.

The other five occupants of Blair’s vehicle were transported to area hospitals with injuries.