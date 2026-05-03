Two killed in Chicago shootings

Two men were killed in separate shootings Saturday in Chicago.

A man was killed Saturday morning on the city’s South Side.

Police said a 58-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were inside a blue hatchback vehicle shortly after 1:20 a.m. on the first block of West 43rd Street in the Legends South neighborhood.

The older man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Charles Heard.

Police said the 26-year-old passenger sustained a graze wound to the back of the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

In the other shooting, a 32-year-old man was killed Saturday night on the city’s Southwest Side.

The man was walking on the 2900 block of West 54th Street in the Gage Park neighborhood shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when a dark-colored sedan approached him.

Three offenders exited the vehicle and approached the victim. A verbal altercation ensued, turning physical, and one of the offenders produced a firearm and shot the victim. The offenders fled westbound on 54th.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area 1 detectives are investigating both shootings.