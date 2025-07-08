Two killed in Eden Expressway accidents

Two people were killed in accidents on the Edens Expressway.

A three-unit fatal crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 94 at Dundee Road in Northbrook.

One person involved in the accident was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In the other fatality, a 32-year-old Chicago man died after being involved in a four-car accident shortly after 2:50 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-94 at Tower Road in Glencoe.

The accident involved a Pontiac, Hyundai, Jeep and Tesla.

Alejando Fernandez was transported from the scene with injuries and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounce dead.

One female was transported to a local hospital with injuries

Both crashes remain under Illinois State Police investigation.