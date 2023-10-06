Two killed in Garfield Park shooting

Two men died from injuries suffered Sunday, Oct. 1 in a shooting in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 7-year-old boy was also injured in the incident.

Chicago police said four males were in a vacant lot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the first block of South Whipple Street when a vehicle traveling southbound on Whipple pulled up. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at all four victims.

A 38-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was also transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The 7-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago detectives are investigating the shooting.