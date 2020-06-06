Two more court employees test positive

The Office of the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County has announced that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total to 41 employees under the auspices of Chief Judge Timothy Evans who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the two new cases, one employee works for the Official Court Reporters and last reported to work in the Leighton Criminal Court Building on May 27. The other employee works for the Adult Probation Department and has not reported to the Leighton Building since March 17.