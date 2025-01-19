Two priests accused of child sexual abuse

Two Chicago Archdiocesan priests have each been accused of sexually abusing a child more than 30 years ago.

Rev. Henry Kricek, a retired priest who has been living and serving at St. John of the Cross Parish in Western Springs, and Rev. Matthew Foley, pastor of St. Gall Parish in Chicago, have both been accused of abuse, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Saturday.

The allegations against Foley are from when he was assigned to St. Agatha Parish about 30 years ago.

The allegations against Kricek are from when he was assigned to St. John Bosco Parish in Chicago about 40 years ago.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in keeping with the archdiocese’s child protection policies, both priests have been asked to step away from ministry during the investigations and both have agreed to cooperate.

Both priests “strenuously” deny the allegations, Cupich said.

Cupich asked that people reserve judgment on the allegations until the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board has done its investigations and reported the results.

“Only by conducting a thorough and impartial review can we ensure fairness to all concerned,” Cupich said in letters to parishes where Kricek and Foley have served.

Rev. Ricardo Castillo will serve as temporary administrator at St. Gall.

Cupich noted that civil authorities have been notified of the allegations and the individuals making the allegations have been offered the services of the archdiocesan Victim Assistance Ministry.

Both priests have served as several parishes in the archdiocese.

Kricek served at:

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Chicago as associate pastor from 1980-83

St. John Bosco Parish in Chicago as associate pastor from 1983-90

St. Peter Parish in Skokie as associate pastor from 1990-2001 and pastor from 2018-21

St. Edward Parish in Chicago as associate pastor from 2001-06

St. Joseph Parish in Wilmette as associate pastor from 2006-12

St. Louise de Marillac Parish in Lagrange Park as associate pastor from 2012-18

Sts. Peter and Lambert Parish in Skokie as pastor from 2021-23

St. John of the Cross in Western Springs since 2023

Foley served at:

St. Agatha Church in Chicago as a deacon and associate pastor from 1988-94

St. Nobert Parish in Glenview as a resident from 1994-2000

St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish in Chicago as pastor from 2000-08

St. James Parish in Arlington Heights as pastor from 2013-21

Mision of San Juan Diego as administrator from 2018-19

Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish in Park Ridge as associate pastor from 2021-22

St. Gall Parish in Chicago as pastor since 2022

“I want to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount concern,” Cupich said. “The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward.

“They will be received with dignity and compassion. Complete information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the archdiocesan website at www.archchicago.org.”

Cupich said he is keeping parishioners in mind.

“Please know that you are in my prayers,” Cupich closed his letter. “We will do our best to keep you informed of developments as they occur.”

Foley is a former Army chaplain who did four tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He told WGN in a 2020 interview that the late comedian Chris Farley’s Matt Foley character on Saturday Night Live was based on him. Farley and Foley were friends at Marquette University.

In that interview, Foley said he has learned a lot in his time as a priest.

“I’ve learned to be humble, to fail,” Foley said. “To get up and try again. I’ve learned how graceful and wonderful the world is, and how blessed I am to be in the service of God.”

