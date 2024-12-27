Two women killed in Park Forest

Two women were killed inside a Park Forest home Thursday.

At 6:08 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Park Forest Police Department responded to the 300 block of Miami Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim inside the residence.

Upon their arrival, officers forced entry into the residence and discovered two unresponsive women, along with two unharmed children. Both females, ages 30 and 51, had gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the women as Lillian Brown, 51; and Sabrina McCain, 30.

The children were also transported to local hospitals for medical treatment as a precaution.

Police said the initial investigation indicated it was an isolated incident, as the victims and a suspect were acquainted with each other. Police said it is an active investigation and additional information will be made available at a later time.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been activated, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called to assist the Park Forest Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.