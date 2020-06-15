Vehicles hijacked in Roseland

Three people have had their vehicles hijacked in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood in the past month.

In all three incidents, victims were approached by offenders who displayed a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The crimes occurred during the late evening to early morning hours.

The vehicle hijackings took place at:

11 p.m. May 15 in the 11200 block of South Normal Avenue

6 a.m. May 20 in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street

10 p.m. May 23 in the 400 block of West 107th Street

The offenders in two of the incidents were African American men about 25 years of age. The offenders in the third incident were an African American man about 25 years old and an African American woman about 20 years old.

Police offered the following tips to avoid your vehicle being hijacked and how to react, if a carjacking victim:

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, as well as any vehicle description and license plate information.

If confronted by offenders, attempt to remain calm.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when driving, parking, or using a gas station.

Anyone with information about any of the vehicle hijackings or the offenders should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 2 at 312-747-8273.