Veterans get a place to call home

A housing development for veterans has opened in downtown Chicago Heights.

Otto Veterans Square is an 82-unit, four-story development on the former site of St. James Hospital. The $30.8 million project includes apartments that provide veterans with housing.

The Housing Authority of Cook County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the opening of the facility at 1440 Otto Blvd.

“This is truly a beautiful, thoughtfully designed building by HED (Architects) and partners that our veterans can be proud to call home,” said Danita Childers, executive director of the Housing Authority of Cook County. “This development is a standing reflection of our commitment to address veteran homelessness in the community and contribute to the revitalization of downtown Chicago Heights.”

The property represents the first development to emerge from the Downtown/East Side Choice Neighborhoods Plan, which was jointly developed by the city of Chicago Heights and the Housing Authority of Cook County, and funded by a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Cook County Bureau of Economic Development provided $3.5 million in additional support for the project through the Cook County HOME Investment Partnership Program.

“Today marks an important step in our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every veteran in Cook County has access to safe, dignified, and affordable housing,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Otto Veterans Square is more than just a building; it is a testament to our dedication to the men and women who have served our country and a meaningful contribution to the revitalization of Chicago Heights.

“I commend the Housing Authority of Cook County, the city of Chicago Heights, the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development, and all our partners for their unwavering collaboration and hard work in bringing this vision to life.”

The Housing Authority of Cook County secured financing through partnerships with several organizations, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Illinois Housing Development Authority, Cook County Bureau of Economic Development, National Equity Fund, BMO, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Wintrust Bank, ComEd Energy Efficiency Program and Nicor.

In addition to providing affordable housing, Otto Veterans Square will offer supportive services through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Respond Now. The VA will provide veteran-specific services, including an onsite social worker, health care, mental health counseling, and access to peer support specialists.

Respond Now, a local nonprofit based in Chicago Heights, will offer additional supportive services such as case management, access to community resources and emergency assistance, tailored to meet the needs of veterans.

Together, the partnership aims that Otto Veterans Square residents receive a holistic network of care and resources to help them build stable, fulfilling lives in their new community.

“From the adaptive reuse of St. James Hospital to onsite supportive services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Respond Now, Otto Veterans Square housing represents the pinnacle of what we can achieve when the federal government supports the vision of local leaders and public, private, and nonprofit partners,” said Richard Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Public and Indian Housing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and former Housing Authority of Cook County executive director.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s work to end veteran homelessness would not be possible without the focused and collaborative efforts of amazing partners like the Housing Authority of Cook County and the city of Chicago Heights to ensure that every veteran has a roof over their head and the support they need when they return home,” Monocchio said.

Following the ribbon-cutting, guests were invited to view a model apartment and finished spaces with the design team.

Otto Veterans Square offers residents amenities, including an exercise room, media room, walking paths, and raised planting beds for community gardens. The property is pet-friendly, with designated spaces for service animals both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the building provides 82 parking spots, including spaces for handicap and electric vehicles.