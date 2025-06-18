Video released from Chicago officers’ fatal shooting

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video and other materials related to Chicago police officers’ fatal shooting of a suspect in Hammond, Indiana.

COPA investigators responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

On May 8, the Chicago Police Department notified COPA of an officer-involved shooting. Preliminary information indicated the incident began when CPD officers responded to a call of a person with a gun on the 13400 block of South Baltimore Avenue in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side. Officers observed an individual entering a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The vehicle crashed a short time later in Hammond. The individual exited the vehicle and an exchange of gunfire occurred between the individual and officers.

The individual was struck multiple times and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were not struck by gunfire and were transported to a hospital for observation. A gun was recovered on the scene, police said.

Related to the officer-involved shooting, COPA has released Chicago police body-worn camera and in-car camera videos, third-party videos, Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications transmissions, and Tactical Response and case incident reports. The information can be viewed at www.chicagocopa.org/case/2025-0002202.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is urged to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.

COPA serves as the designated agency for the city of Chicago to release video and other materials per a consent decree and the city’s Video Release Policy.