Video series showcases Illinois’ stretch of historic Route 66

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Tourism has announced the release of “Illinois Recharged: Real Stories on Route 66”, a video series produced in collaboration with Matador Network and Rivian Automotive, Inc.

The three-part video series showcases the Illinois stretch of Route 66, as experienced by three travel influencers and friends — Tonia Hope, Phil Calvert and Brian McIntosh — traveling in a Rivian R1S electric vehicle, custom-wrapped with Route 66 branding.

“We are thrilled to launch this new video series celebrating the Mother Road’s rich history ahead of the Route 66 Centennial anniversary in 2026,” said Daniel Thomas, deputy director of DCEO’s Office of Tourism. “This initiative highlights a future-forward way to enjoy Route 66, while promoting Illinois’ commitment to sustainable travel.

“By showcasing the local businesses and attractions along Route 66, we hope this series will inspire visitors to plan their own EV adventure in Illinois.”

The traveling trio’s 300-mile journey begins at the famous “Begin Route 66” sign in downtown Chicago and continues south, ending at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge in Granite City. Along the way, the influencers visit landmarks and craftsmen, artists and small businesses, providing a snapshot of life along Route 66 today.

“Route 66 is a cornerstone of Illinois’ tourism industry, and the businesses along this historic route

play a key role in our state’s economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “‘Illinois Recharged: Real Stories on Route 66’ will spotlight the stories of these businesses and encourage more visitors to explore and support the communities that make the Illinois stretch of Route 66 so special.”

Episode 1 of the series explores some of Chicago’s most iconic attractions, with stops at landmarks like Navy Pier, and Illinois Made Makers like Justice of the Pies Bakery and You Are Beautiful Store & Gallery.

In Episode 2, the trio dives into Route 66’s rich history, visiting significant landmarks such as Old Joliet Prison, the Route 66 Hall of Fame, in Pontiac, and the fully restored Ambler-Becker Texaco Gas Station, in Dwight.

Episode 3 concludes the series with a taste of Illinois’ local flavor and charm, featuring stops at Ropp Jersey Cheese, in Normal, Epiphany Farms, a restaurant in Bloomington, and the Pink Elephant Antique Mall, in Livingston.

In addition to showcasing the travelers’ experience, the series also highlights the convenience of EV travel in Illinois, thanks to the state’s extensive network of EV charging stations.

“Road trips are about variety and surprises, and this series really captures that spirit with impactful small businesses, thought-provoking historical sites and tastes of timeless tradition,” said Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. “Plus, that bright blue, Enjoy Illinois-wrapped Rivian R1S EV cruising down scenic highways from Chicago to the Mississippi (River) is a sight to see, and really ties in both the past and future of this storied roadway.”

The video series also serves to build upon the previously launched Real People, Real Stories, Real Outdoors collaboration with Matador Network, which captured the essence of Illinois through exploring the great outdoors.

All three episodes of “Illinois Recharged: Real Stories on Route 66” are available to stream on The Roku Channel, and also on the Enjoy Illinois YouTube channel. Enjoy Illinois is the official website of the Illinois Office of Tourism.

For more information, visit www.enjoyillinois.com.