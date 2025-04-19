Vintage shopping event planned

CHICAGO — Modern Vintage Chicago, a one-day vintage fashion and furnishings shopping event from the group behind the Randolph Street Market, returns April 27.

Fashionistas, collectors, and trendsetters alike will converge at the Ravenwood Event Center for a curated mix of vintage fashion, accessories and furnishings from 75 dealers spanning eras, price points, and styles. It’s the place for vintage lovers to shop and treasure hunt for one-of-a-kind pieces.

“After a hugely successful Fall 2024 event, we’re thrilled to bring Modern Vintage Chicago back this spring,” said Sally Schwartz, founder of Modern Vintage Chicago. “Modern Vintage Chicago has attracted loyal, vibrant and enthusiastic fashion lovers and collectors including our incredible dealers and savvy shoppers.

“It’s truly a unique event where attendees can browse, discover, and take home a handpicked selection of exquisite fashion pieces and accessories.”

Event highlights include:

75 handpicked dealers from across the region

A selection of vintage clothes, accessories, jewelry and furnishings and more from curated vendors

Early access shopping for VIP ticket holders

A DJ, bites and beverages

Whether a seasoned collector or new to the world of vintage, Modern Vintage Chicago is a place to refresh your wardrobe, discover treasures, and be inspired by fellow fashion enthusiasts.

Event details are:

9 a.m.: Early buy $25 online/$30 at the door

10 a.m.: General admission tickets $10 online/$15 at the door

Discounts: Students/teachers/first responders/military $5 online/$8 at the door. Admission for children under age 12 is free.

Parking: Free street parking available on Ravenswood or valet parking $20/car

Now in its 22nd year, the Randolph Street Market Festival is home to the Chicago Antique Market, Indie Designer Market, Modern Vintage Chicago and the Holiday Market.