Wanted Rockford man in custody

A Rockford man wanted in connection with a January shooting has been taken into custody.

Damajae McKenzie, 27, faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery in the Jan. 8 incident.

U.S. Marshals took McKenzie into custody Wednesday in Calumet City.

At 5:30 a.m. Jan. 8, Rockford police officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Rome Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, a 38-year-old man who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Rockford detectives conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as McKenzie, who is known to the victim. McKenzie was also wanted out of Lake County, Ind. for attempted murder, according to Rockford police.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

As with any investigation, police said, there may be additional charges and arrests.

