Warming centers to open as temperatures plunge

Cook County will open warming centers as extreme cold weather is expected to hit the region starting Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has advised that wind chills will make it feel as cold as -15 degrees.

Cook County is opening warming centers in the north, west and south suburbs. The warming centers will open at noon Sunday and run continuously until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents who do not have adequate access to heat are advised to seek respite at a warming center.

The center locations are:

Skokie Courthouse: 5600 Old Orchard Road

Maywood Courthouse: 1500 Maybrook Drive

Markham Courthouse: 16501 S. Kedzie Ave.

The county’s warming centers will provide water and snacks as well as access to restrooms. Residents can bring pets in cages or carriers. If you do not have a cage or carrier, there will be a limited number available at each courthouse.

Townships and municipalities throughout Cook County also operate warming centers. See a list of warming centers at https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/warming-centers?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families during extremely cold weather.

EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind:

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.