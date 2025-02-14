Warming centers to open as temperatures plunge

Warming centers to open as temperatures plungeChronicle Media — February 14, 2025
Cook County will open warming centers as extreme cold weather is expected to hit the region starting Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has advised that wind chills will make it feel as cold as -15 degrees.
Cook County is opening warming centers in the north, west and south suburbs. The warming centers will open at noon Sunday and run continuously until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents who do not have adequate access to heat are advised to seek respite at a warming center.
The center locations are:
- Skokie Courthouse: 5600 Old Orchard Road
- Maywood Courthouse: 1500 Maybrook Drive
- Markham Courthouse: 16501 S. Kedzie Ave.
The county’s warming centers will provide water and snacks as well as access to restrooms. Residents can bring pets in cages or carriers. If you do not have a cage or carrier, there will be a limited number available at each courthouse.
Townships and municipalities throughout Cook County also operate warming centers. See a list of warming centers at
https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/warming-centers?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families during extremely cold weather.
EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind:
- Never use your oven for heat.
- Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).
- Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.
- Use electric space heaters with extreme caution – avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.
- Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.
- Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.