West Chicago man charged with sex abuse of minor

A West Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing a girl earlier this month.

Joseph Simmons, 26, a resident of the 300 block of Chippewa Lane, appeared in court this morning charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain Simmons.

The West Chicago man, a registered sex offender, is on probation for three separate offenses and on pretrial release for a burglary charge.

On April 7, the victim, a 16-year-old Chicago girl, was found alone at a West Chicago gas station after she had not been home for three days.

It is alleged that on April 4, the victim had taken the train from her home to West Chicago to meet with Simmons, who she had met in November in Chicago.

The victim said she wanted to return home that weekend, but Simmons would not allow her to leave his residence and instead took took her cellular phone and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him.

On April 7, prosecutors said, Simmons took the girl to the train station and then back to another West Chicago residence. While at that residence, the girl said, Simmons fled the scene.

Following an investigation, West Chicago police said, they found Simmons in a car that had been reported stolen.

Police said when officers found Simmons, he attempted to flee by climbing over a barbed wire fence, but was unsuccessful and apprehended.

“The allegations against Mr. Simmons are extremely alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The safety and well-being of our children remains a top priority of my administration, and my office stands ready to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone accused of the type of behavior alleged against Mr. Simmons.

“I thank the West Chicago Police Department for their investigation into this matter and for the successful apprehension of the defendant.”

“The alleged actions of this defendant are disturbing, and I am pleased that the court detained him pending his trial,” West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said. “’The officers of the West Chicago Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to investigate these cases, along with our partners at State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office and the Children’s Advocacy Center.”

Simmons next court appearance is scheduled for May 19 in front of Judge Mia McPherson.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.