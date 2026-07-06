West Fest Chicago continues to connect people, businesses

What started out as a way to bring people together in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood is still going strong more than 20 years later.

West Fest Chicago will mark its 22nd year when it opens on July 17. Running through July 19, the festival includes three days of music, local vendors, family activities, food, and community programming on Chicago Avenue between Wood Street and Damen Avenue.

“The very first executive director of the West Town Chamber of Commerce was interested in bringing people together,” said Gracie Holmes, festivals coordinator for the chamber. “There is a connection to music, and it is a way to make money for the chamber. It is a neighborhood festival that is part of a lot of people’s summer calendar.

“And it has only gotten bigger. There are more vendors and two stages of entertainment. At its core, we want participation (from vendors) to stay as local as possible.”

Holmes said the three-day festival draws 40,000 people to the West Town neighborhood.

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. July 17, and noon to 10 p.m. July 18 and 19. Admission is free with a suggested $10 donation benefiting Erie House, Esperanza Community Services, Nourishing Hope, and Talcott Fine Arts & Museum Academy.

West Fest is known for cutting edge music, programmed by Empty Bottle Presents, as well as the Bass by the Pound DJ Stage.

“We try to keep it fresh,” Holmes said of the festival’s musical entertainment.

Beyond music, guests can explore local restaurants, food vendors, retailers, fine artists and makers showcasing West Town.

Families can participate in Kid Fest, organized by Talcott Fine Arts & Museum Academy, featuring train rides, bounce houses, pony rides, entertainment and kid-friendly activities.

Kid Fest runs from noon to 6 p.m. July 18 and 19.

Holmes said 70 vendors will be on hand for the event.

“We do our best to include as many local businesses as possible for them to show off their products,” she said. “It is a chance for West Town to introduce itself to Chicago.

“It is a chance to showcase our superstars on Chicago Avenue and Division Street. It gives people a little taste of what they can get by coming to West Town. By visiting vendors’ booths, someone can see the contents they have at their brick-and-mortar stores.”

Holmes estimated that 30 percent of the vendors at the festival are local to the West Town area.

Even the alcohol is local, with Forbidden Root supplying the beer for the second year.

Pet lovers can head to Pet Fest, presented by Canine Crews, featuring obstacle courses, paw painting, pet vendors and demonstrations.

“West Fest Chicago celebrates everything that makes West Town special, from its local businesses and artists to its music, families and community spirit,” said Rob Guerrera, director of community development for the West Town Chamber of Commerce. “Whether you’re discovering a new band, shopping local, or spending the day with friends and family, West Fest offers something for everyone.”

For Holmes, who grew up in Chicago and attended West Fest, being part of the team putting on the event is special.

“It is an event of pure joy and community spirit. There is something new at every single corner,” Holmes said. “It is about having fun with great food and music. You have the backdrop of Downtown Chicago looking east. It is a special way to experience Chicago.”

Festival sponsors and partners include Empty Bottle Presents, Wynk, Bandit Wines, Tres Agaves, EBP, Forbidden Root, Yuengling, Yuengling Flight, Bass By The Pound and the West Town Chamber of Commerce.

More information is available at the website westfestchicago.com and by following @WestFestChicago on social media.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com