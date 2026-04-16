West Suburban Hospital initiates partial reopening

Manoj Prasad, the CEO of Resilience Healthcare and the embattled owner of the closed West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, has announced he is working open some services at the struggling hospital sooner than previously stated.

At a tense press conference just two weeks ago, Prasad had said he hoped to resume regular services at the facility by sometime in July. At the time he said the closure was due to a major flaw in the hospital’s patient records and billing system that had led to the loss of 90 percent of the hospital’s revenue.

The unexpected resumption of some services comes as Resilience Healthcare faces eviction demands by the owner of the West Suburban properties, Ramco Healthcare Holdings of Princeton, New Jersey.

Ramco owner Reddy Rathnaker Patlola, who is both Prasad’s business partner and landlord, has previously called for West Suburban to be taken over by Insight Chicago, a nonprofit agency that has previously taken over the operation of Mercy Hospital, a failing institution in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Prasad has pushed back against that proposed takeover and has said in a recently filed lawsuit that eviction is expressly prohibited in the lease agreement between Resilience and Ramco.

On April 13 copies of a demand letter appeared taped to the glass doors of the shuttered River Forest Medical campus, giving Resilience Healthcare five days to vacate the premises unless $7.2 million in back rent is paid. Resilience is also some $10.2 million in arrears on rent for the West Suburban Medical Center main campus, part of a total alleged $24 million in back rent owed to Ramco.

In a statement April 15 Prasad said “Getting the clinic back open and getting patients scheduled is our first priority. We are slowly bringing staff back and rebuilding operations step by step.”

Some furloughed staff are being brought back to support the reopening efforts, though how many remains unknown. Primary care visits are in the process of being scheduled, with some specialty appointments and testing appointments to come. The hospital’s emergency room remains closed.

Meanwhile the Cook County Commissioner Tara Stamps, whose 1st District includes the hospital minced no words April 14 at the monthly meeting of the westside Leadership Network at the Columbus Park Refectory in Austin, a dozen blocks south of the troubled hospital.

Stamps criticized the for-profit model West Suburban is operating under, saying it is inherently in conflict with the best interests and needs of the economically challenged public it serves.

“Anything that’s privately owned, once that business isn’t profitable, they pull up stakes,” Stamps said. “If it is privately owned, that means we are at the mercy of the owner. They only see us as consumers, they see us as a product.”

Stamps scoffed at Prasad’s oft-spoken contention that he was a “servant leader” through his work at West Suburban Hospital.

“Servant leaders don’t close doors on sick people,” she said. “That’s not the work of servant leaders. That’s the work of capitalists.”

Stamps said West Suburban’s management has ignored patient needs and rights for some time, citing the closure of labor and delivery services last year. She called the hospital administration’s attitude in that case “a precursor to how disrespectfully the hospital engaged with this community.”

“The majority of babies on the West Side are delivered at West Suburban Hospital,” Stamps said. “Prasad’s decision to cease delivery services immediately threw expectant mothers into crisis.”

She added that the impact of West Suburban’s closure goes beyond the absence of critical medical services, saying, “West Sub is also one of the largest employers in our community; 700 people worked at West Suburban.”

Stamps said the public must pay attention and demand answers before such matters reach a crisis point. She called on West Side residents to be more proactive and less reactive in the face of the ongoing crisis at West Suburban Hospital, saying, “We must stop being angry and reactive. We must be informed and proactive.”

“What’s happening at West Suburban is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said “This calls for radical solidarity. It’s about people saying, ‘hell no’.”