West Suburban Hospital lawsuit grinding to a conclusion

The landlord and CEO of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park were in court twice last week attempting to settle their differences short of trial and were scheduled to go before a judge again on Monday, July 6.

The ongoing court process is unfolding under the undesirable optics of a hospital that has given notice to approximately 500 former employees that they will be formally let go on Aug. 31, while, in the meantime, it has been alleged in court documents that West Suburban CEO Manoj Prasad has moved $2 million in hospital revenues into a bank account he personally controls. Prasad’s attorney has characterized the money intended to compensate Prasad for a “deficient” salary as the facility’s CEO.

Prasad, the owner of Resilience Healthcare, which in turn owns the Oak Park healthcare facility, arrived at federal court in the Daley Center shortly before 10 a.m., July 2, with two attorneys, one representing Resilience, and the other representing Westlaw Management, the corporate entity Prasad uses to handle the hospital’s revenue.

The attorney for his Resilience Healthcare partner and West Suburban property landlord, Rathnaker “Reddy” Patlola, appeared via Zoom before Judge Patrick T. Stanton in a closed-door settlement conference in the judge’s chambers.

The results of that closed hearing are not publicly known, but a subsequent “open call” hearing has been scheduled for Monday, July 6.

Two days earlier, at a status hearing at which both attorney’s appeared via Zoom, Stanton had called for the two sides to work together, saying “The court urges parties to exchange their respective positions so the discussion will be productive.”

During the June 30 court hearing the judge suggested he might be willing to revisit his May ruling to not replace Prasad with an appointed receiver to manage West Suburban’s business affairs.

Under the Illinois Receivership Act, a judge may appoint a receiver if a property’s ability to generate revenue “is being subjected to or is in danger of waste, loss, dissipation, or impairment.”

Following a day long evidentiary hearing in May, Stanton denied Ramco’s motion to appoint a receiver, ruling that its lawyers had not proved their contention that Prasad was responsible for West Suburban’s problems.

“There was no evidence offered that Dr. Prasad caused any of these problems, or that he failed or refused to address them,” Stanton ruled.

However, toward the end of the June 30 hearing, Stanton, without elaborating, informed the attorneys that he might “revisit” his ruling.

The judge’s comment came after Ramco’s legal counsel Scott Kaplan expressed concern at the looming shut off of West Suburban’s electrical service for non-payment of bills, and Oak Park’s closure of the hospital campus after determining it was unfit for occupancy due to all 28 of the sprawling building’s elevators being inoperable

On June 30, ABC7 News reported that notices had been sent to about 500 West Suburban employees informing them that they would be permanently furloughed.

On Tuesday, June 30, Kaplan told the court that Prasad’s personal legal counsel had not forwarded to him a list of issues he consider non-negotiable, known as “red lines.” .

“We still don’t have that,” Kaplan said. He said he asked “repeatedly” about what would happen if the hospital did not pay the electric bill.

“We’re concerned about the electric and the occupancy order (from the Village of Oak Park) declaring the hospital uninhabitable,” Kaplan said.

“We are in communication with both Commonwealth Edison and the village,” Tasch said. “I’m not really sure what more we can do.”

At that point the judge, who had urged the parties “to respond to each other’s requests” to move the process along more expeditiously, suggested his previous ruling on appointing a receiver might be subject to reconsideration.

“If there’s a change in circumstances, that may result in the court revisiting its ruling,” Stanton said without elaborating.

In a filing in May, Resilience legal counsel Martin Tasch, who was fighting Ramco’s effort to get a receiver appointed, disclosed the $2 million in funds Prasad had set aside for his additional compensation.

When Kaplan referred to $2 million in allegedly misappropriated funds sequestered in an account controlled by Prasad, Tasch replied in a brief that “The money was intended to address Prasad’s shortfall in his compensation, which has apparently now become an issue.”

“Prasad testified he only received $90,000 per year, but the parties never explored or took discovery on what he was entitled to,” Tasch wrote. “The AUM Global Healthcare Management LLC Amended and Restating Operating Agreement provided in Section 6.2 that Prasad ‘shall be paid compensation, including a comprehensive set of benefits, that is similar to compensation paid to CEOs of other similar sized hospitals.’”

The period of time the $2 million might compensate Prasad for as West Suburban CEO remains undefined.